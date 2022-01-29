Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

