JSF Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

