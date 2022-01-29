JSF Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $384.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.