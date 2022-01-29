JSF Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $534.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.69 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $615.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.90.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

