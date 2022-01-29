JSF Financial LLC Acquires 368 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $271.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

