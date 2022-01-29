JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) to “Overweight”

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

GTLB stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

