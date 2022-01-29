JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

