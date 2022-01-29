John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

