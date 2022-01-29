JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,284,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,416. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

