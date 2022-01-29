Jenelle Webster Purchases 5,935 Shares of Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster bought 5,935 shares of Whitefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of A$32,049.00 ($22,892.14).
Jenelle Webster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Jenelle Webster acquired 624 shares of Whitefield stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.62 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,506.26 ($2,504.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
About Whitefield
Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
