Jenelle Webster Purchases 5,935 Shares of Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Stock

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster bought 5,935 shares of Whitefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of A$32,049.00 ($22,892.14).

Jenelle Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jenelle Webster acquired 624 shares of Whitefield stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.62 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,506.26 ($2,504.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Whitefield’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

About Whitefield

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

