Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $6.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SBLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SBLK stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.25%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

