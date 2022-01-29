Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

MONOY stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 0.20.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

