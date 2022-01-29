Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.69.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.