Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.