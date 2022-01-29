Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.66 on Thursday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

