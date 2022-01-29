Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,612. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

