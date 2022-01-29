Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

JUGGU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

