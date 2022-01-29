James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James River Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. James River Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.48%.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

