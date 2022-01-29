James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. James River Group posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 158,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,058. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.