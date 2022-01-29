JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of JAKKS Pacific have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from strategic acquisitions, solid international footprint, focus on innovation and collaborations with popular brands and movie franchisees. Moreover, the company realizes the importance of online retailing and shifted focus to boosting online sales. It also continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same. JAKKS Pacific is also connecting with customers through digital videos, display banners and social ads, which would improve customer experience. Such investment in digital innovation will help in brand building apart from helping the company to capitalize on the increasingly lucrative technology-based gaming market. Earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 7 days.”

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $8.43 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $236.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $32,201.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 160,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

