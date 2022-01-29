ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.99. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($643,128.90). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,342.21 ($4,509.19).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

