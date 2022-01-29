ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($4.05) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.32) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 532.63 ($7.19).

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.23) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 417.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.20 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($9.17). The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -43.53.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

