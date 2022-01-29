iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

