iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.29

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.29 and last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 12685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
