iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $79.29

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.29 and last traded at $79.66, with a volume of 12685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

