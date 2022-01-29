iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Gap Down to $122.91

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $122.91, but opened at $120.15. iShares Micro-Cap ETF shares last traded at $120.08, with a volume of 195 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,310,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,613,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 472,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

