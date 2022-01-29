iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 345,719 shares.The stock last traded at $56.13 and had previously closed at $56.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

