iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.