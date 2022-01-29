iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a growth of 557.5% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.46 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000.

