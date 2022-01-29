iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 68.1% in January

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 401,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESGD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,002. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,957,000 after purchasing an additional 348,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,917,000 after purchasing an additional 192,082 shares during the last quarter.

