iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,300 shares, a growth of 746.2% from the December 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. 504,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,198. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

