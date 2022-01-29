iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

iRobot stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 372,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,249. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.56. iRobot has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $137.79.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iRobot by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

