Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 802% compared to the average volume of 366 call options.

ALGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.45. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

