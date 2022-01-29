Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ISBC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. 1,439,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

