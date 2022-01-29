Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27.

