Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $284.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $247.33 and a 12 month high of $327.81.

