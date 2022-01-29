Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 2,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 470.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter.

