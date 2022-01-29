Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 240,009 shares.The stock last traded at $46.05 and had previously closed at $45.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

