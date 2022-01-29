Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 10,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

