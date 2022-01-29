InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPVI stock remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

