International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IP traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

