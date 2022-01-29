International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.60.

IP stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,978,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,584,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of International Paper by 28.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

