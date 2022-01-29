International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 1,518,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.