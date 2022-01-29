Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Given New GBX 2,885 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of ICGUF stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.