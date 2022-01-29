Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $157.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NTLA stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

