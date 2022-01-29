Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

