Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NLSN stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.