Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,714,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

