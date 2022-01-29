Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $153,645,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

