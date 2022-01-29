Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,900 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

