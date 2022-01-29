Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.15 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

